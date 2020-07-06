209 Wimberly

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool new construction

WELCOME HOME! 10 minute, half a mile WALK to all the amazing shopping & dining options West 7th has to offer! Enjoy the best of both worlds with awesome proximity & walkability to so much, while still having peace & quiet with a wonderful neighborhood feel at home! This awesome 2 bedroom floor plan offers, a large kitchen with peninsula perfect for bar stools! Large, open dining or living space that can be flexibly arranged best for your lifestyle. Large patio! Stunning granite counter tops through out, modern cabinetry and deep farmhouse sink will make you feel right at home! Multiple units available, 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Specials and prices subject to change. Verify before touring.