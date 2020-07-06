All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:11 AM

209 Wimberly

209 Wimberly St · No Longer Available
Location

209 Wimberly St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
WELCOME HOME! 10 minute, half a mile WALK to all the amazing shopping & dining options West 7th has to offer! Enjoy the best of both worlds with awesome proximity & walkability to so much, while still having peace & quiet with a wonderful neighborhood feel at home! This awesome 2 bedroom floor plan offers, a large kitchen with peninsula perfect for bar stools! Large, open dining or living space that can be flexibly arranged best for your lifestyle. Large patio! Stunning granite counter tops through out, modern cabinetry and deep farmhouse sink will make you feel right at home! Multiple units available, 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Specials and prices subject to change. Verify before touring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Wimberly have any available units?
209 Wimberly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Wimberly have?
Some of 209 Wimberly's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Wimberly currently offering any rent specials?
209 Wimberly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Wimberly pet-friendly?
No, 209 Wimberly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 209 Wimberly offer parking?
No, 209 Wimberly does not offer parking.
Does 209 Wimberly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Wimberly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Wimberly have a pool?
Yes, 209 Wimberly has a pool.
Does 209 Wimberly have accessible units?
No, 209 Wimberly does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Wimberly have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Wimberly does not have units with dishwashers.

