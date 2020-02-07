All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 7 2019

209 Willow Ridge Road

209 Willow Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

209 Willow Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have any available units?
209 Willow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Willow Ridge Road have?
Some of 209 Willow Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Willow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Willow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Willow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 209 Willow Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Willow Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

