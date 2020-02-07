Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 209 Willow Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
209 Willow Ridge Road
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:16 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
209 Willow Ridge Road
209 Willow Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
209 Willow Ridge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have any available units?
209 Willow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 209 Willow Ridge Road have?
Some of 209 Willow Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 209 Willow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
209 Willow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Willow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 209 Willow Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 209 Willow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Willow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Willow Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
