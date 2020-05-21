Rent Calculator
2055 Owasso Street
2055 Owasso St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2055 Owasso St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A recently renovated move-in ready 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in Ft. Worth is now available. This apartment features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2055 Owasso Street have any available units?
2055 Owasso Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2055 Owasso Street have?
Some of 2055 Owasso Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2055 Owasso Street currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Owasso Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Owasso Street pet-friendly?
No, 2055 Owasso Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2055 Owasso Street offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Owasso Street offers parking.
Does 2055 Owasso Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2055 Owasso Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Owasso Street have a pool?
No, 2055 Owasso Street does not have a pool.
Does 2055 Owasso Street have accessible units?
No, 2055 Owasso Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Owasso Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Owasso Street has units with dishwashers.
