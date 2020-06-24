All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2053 NW 21st Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:13 AM

2053 NW 21st Street

2053 Northwest 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Northwest 21st Street, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled top to bottom with tile floors throughout. New appliances, new fixtures, new everything. In quiet small apartment community.
This is a must see wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 NW 21st Street have any available units?
2053 NW 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 NW 21st Street have?
Some of 2053 NW 21st Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 NW 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2053 NW 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 NW 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2053 NW 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2053 NW 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2053 NW 21st Street offers parking.
Does 2053 NW 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 NW 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 NW 21st Street have a pool?
No, 2053 NW 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2053 NW 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 2053 NW 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 NW 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2053 NW 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

