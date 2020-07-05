Rent Calculator
2036 Bliss Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
1 of 10
2036 Bliss Road
2036 Bliss Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2036 Bliss Road, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2036 Bliss Road have any available units?
2036 Bliss Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2036 Bliss Road have?
Some of 2036 Bliss Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2036 Bliss Road currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Bliss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Bliss Road pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Bliss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2036 Bliss Road offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Bliss Road offers parking.
Does 2036 Bliss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Bliss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Bliss Road have a pool?
No, 2036 Bliss Road does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Bliss Road have accessible units?
No, 2036 Bliss Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Bliss Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 Bliss Road has units with dishwashers.
