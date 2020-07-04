All apartments in Fort Worth
2026 Brooks Street

Location

2026 Brooks Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex with One Car Garage and Yard! Open concept living and kitchen area, lots of storage, Beautiful New Granite Countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Comes with a key-less entry. Pre Leasing NOW!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 Brooks Street have any available units?
2026 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 Brooks Street have?
Some of 2026 Brooks Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
2026 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2026 Brooks Street is pet friendly.
Does 2026 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 2026 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 2026 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 Brooks Street have a pool?
No, 2026 Brooks Street does not have a pool.
Does 2026 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 2026 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.

