2020 Overton Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel pool

Beautiful Brand new Home Built in 2018 for rent at Commons at Artesia Prosper. Stunning 1 story 3 Bed Study and 2 Bath. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. Close to highways Walking distance to park. Green belt lot. Refrigerator will be provided as per request. Two Community Pools and amenities . Soccer court, Park and Jogging trail.