Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2020 Overton Park Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:59 PM

2020 Overton Park Drive

2020 Overton Park Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Overton Park Drive East, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Tanglewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Beautiful Brand new Home Built in 2018 for rent at Commons at Artesia Prosper. Stunning 1 story 3 Bed Study and 2 Bath. Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. Close to highways Walking distance to park. Green belt lot. Refrigerator will be provided as per request. Two Community Pools and amenities . Soccer court, Park and Jogging trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have any available units?
2020 Overton Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Overton Park Drive have?
Some of 2020 Overton Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Overton Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Overton Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Overton Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Overton Park Drive has a pool.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Overton Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Overton Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Overton Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

