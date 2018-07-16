All apartments in Fort Worth
2020 Haylee Drive

2020 Haylee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Haylee Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Northbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Haylee Drive have any available units?
2020 Haylee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Haylee Drive have?
Some of 2020 Haylee Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Haylee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Haylee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Haylee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2020 Haylee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2020 Haylee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Haylee Drive offers parking.
Does 2020 Haylee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Haylee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Haylee Drive have a pool?
No, 2020 Haylee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Haylee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2020 Haylee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Haylee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Haylee Drive has units with dishwashers.

