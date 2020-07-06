All apartments in Fort Worth
2019 Bettibart Street

2019 Bettibart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Bettibart Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
South Greenbriar

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Bettibart Street have any available units?
2019 Bettibart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2019 Bettibart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Bettibart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Bettibart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Bettibart Street is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street offer parking?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not offer parking.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street have a pool?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street have accessible units?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2019 Bettibart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2019 Bettibart Street does not have units with air conditioning.

