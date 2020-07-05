All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2017 Bettibart Street
2017 Bettibart Street

2017 Bettibart Street
Location

2017 Bettibart Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
South Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Cute 3 bedroom with 1 full bath and 1 half bath in master. 2 full car garage. New wood floors, covered back patio. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Bettibart Street have any available units?
2017 Bettibart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2017 Bettibart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Bettibart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Bettibart Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Bettibart Street offers parking.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street have a pool?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Bettibart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Bettibart Street does not have units with air conditioning.

