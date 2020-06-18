Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2017 Bettibart St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2017 Bettibart St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2017 Bettibart St
2017 Bettibart St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2017 Bettibart St, Fort Worth, TX 76134
South Greenbriar
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom with 1 full bath and 1 half bath in master. 2 full car garage. New wood floors, covered back patio. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 Bettibart St have any available units?
2017 Bettibart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2017 Bettibart St have?
Some of 2017 Bettibart St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2017 Bettibart St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Bettibart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Bettibart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Bettibart St is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Bettibart St offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Bettibart St offers parking.
Does 2017 Bettibart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Bettibart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Bettibart St have a pool?
No, 2017 Bettibart St does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Bettibart St have accessible units?
No, 2017 Bettibart St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Bettibart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Bettibart St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University