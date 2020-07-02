All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2016 Castleview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2016 Castleview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2016 Castleview Drive

2016 Castleview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2016 Castleview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Castleview Drive have any available units?
2016 Castleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Castleview Drive have?
Some of 2016 Castleview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Castleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Castleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Castleview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive offer parking?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Castleview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Castleview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University