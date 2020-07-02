Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2016 Castleview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2016 Castleview Drive
2016 Castleview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2016 Castleview Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hollow Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have any available units?
2016 Castleview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2016 Castleview Drive have?
Some of 2016 Castleview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2016 Castleview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Castleview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Castleview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive offer parking?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2016 Castleview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Castleview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Castleview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Castleview Drive has units with dishwashers.
