2014 Taxco Rd # 8
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

2014 Taxco Rd # 8

2014 Taxco Road · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Taxco Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ridgmar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to The Woods of Ridgmar Apartments Homes. We are just minutes away from downtown Fort Worth & Ridgmar Mall for shopping & dining. Our community is located in a quiet residential neighborhood with amenities such as a resort swimming pool with grilling areas, covered parking, and a new dog park.

We have **FREE** WiFi throughout the property, **FREE** covered parking, a large two-level pool that was recently renovated, and a large clubhouse and fitness center.

Our property is under new management who are making significant improvements to the property. Please come by and see the new interiors and improved property amenities!

For questions, please call the office show contact info

Office hours: Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Check out our web-page: http://www.woodsofridgmar.com.

Apartment Features
• Newly renovated
• Faux wood flooring*
• Faux granite countertops*
• Ceramic Tile Showers*
• Brushed Nickel Finishes*
• Dishwasher
• Private Patio or Balcony*
• Two-story townhouse units*
• Fireplaces*
* Select units

Community Amenities
• Free Property-wide WiFi
• New Clubhouse with Pool table, Foosball table, (2) LCD TVs, Computer Bar, Upgraded kitchen
• New Fitness Center
• Pet Friendly with Pet Park
• Resort Style Pool with Grilling Areas
• Covered Parking
• Quiet neighborhood
• Surveillance Cameras
• On-site Laundry Facility
• Mature trees with green space
• Attractive stucco exterior
• 24 hour emergency maintenance
• On bus route
• Close to services and shopping

The Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Road
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ph: 817 731 1261
Web: www.woodsofridgmar.com
Email: woodsleads@simcmanagement.com

(RLNE2823280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have any available units?
2014 Taxco Rd # 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have?
Some of 2014 Taxco Rd # 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Taxco Rd # 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 offers parking.
Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 has a pool.
Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Taxco Rd # 8 has units with dishwashers.

