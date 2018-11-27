All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2013 Langston Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2013 Langston Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:52 PM

2013 Langston Street

2013 Langston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2013 Langston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 Bed / 2 Bath / 1-Car Garage new build home is complete with granite counter tops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and much more!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Langston Street have any available units?
2013 Langston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2013 Langston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Langston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Langston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Langston Street is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Langston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Langston Street offers parking.
Does 2013 Langston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Langston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Langston Street have a pool?
No, 2013 Langston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Langston Street have accessible units?
No, 2013 Langston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Langston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Langston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Langston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Langston Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University