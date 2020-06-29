All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2013 Danner St
2013 Danner St

2013 Danner Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2013 Danner Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
***Back on the Market*** Nice brick 3 Bed 2 Bath 1 Car Garage Brick Duplex. Ready for immediate move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Danner St have any available units?
2013 Danner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2013 Danner St currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Danner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Danner St pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Danner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2013 Danner St offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Danner St offers parking.
Does 2013 Danner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Danner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Danner St have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Danner St has a pool.
Does 2013 Danner St have accessible units?
No, 2013 Danner St does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Danner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Danner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 Danner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 Danner St does not have units with air conditioning.

