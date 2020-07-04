All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:50 PM

2008 Shawnee Trail

2008 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Shawnee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in the Harriet Creek Ranch community. Oversized family room with fireplace, formal dining room, large master bedroom, walk-in shower, seperate tub and double sinks. Walk-in pantry and lots of cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
2008 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 2008 Shawnee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Shawnee Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 2008 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 2008 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.

