2008 Shawnee Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247 Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in the Harriet Creek Ranch community. Oversized family room with fireplace, formal dining room, large master bedroom, walk-in shower, seperate tub and double sinks. Walk-in pantry and lots of cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
2008 Shawnee Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 2008 Shawnee Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.