Fort Worth, TX
2001 Fairmount Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:25 PM

2001 Fairmount Avenue

2001 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Fairmount Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large one bedroom 1 bath apartment in historical Fairmount area. Extra room for den or study. Apartment was completely remodeled about 4 years ago. Privacy fence installed. Ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, and utility room. Washer and dryer connections. Laminate flooring throughout den, bedroom , and additional room that could be second bedroom. Windows replaced. Central heat and air. Fenced yard. Lawn care provided. Kitchen comes with electric range and refrigerator. On street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
2001 Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 2001 Fairmount Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Fairmount Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 2001 Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2001 Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

