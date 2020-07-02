2001 Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large one bedroom 1 bath apartment in historical Fairmount area. Extra room for den or study. Apartment was completely remodeled about 4 years ago. Privacy fence installed. Ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, and utility room. Washer and dryer connections. Laminate flooring throughout den, bedroom , and additional room that could be second bedroom. Windows replaced. Central heat and air. Fenced yard. Lawn care provided. Kitchen comes with electric range and refrigerator. On street parking.