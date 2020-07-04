All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2000 Amanda Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2000 Amanda Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM

2000 Amanda Avenue

2000 Amanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2000 Amanda Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have any available units?
2000 Amanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2000 Amanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Amanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Amanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Palmer
117 Priddy Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76114
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University