2000 Amanda Avenue
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:59 PM
2000 Amanda Avenue
2000 Amanda Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2000 Amanda Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have any available units?
2000 Amanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2000 Amanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Amanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Amanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Amanda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Amanda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
