1940 Berkeley Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Elegant Berkeley home built in 1923, this charming 4 bedroom with den or study in one of Fort Worth most desirable communities, located on a cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. Two story with master bedroom and bath located downstairs. Updated kitchen with granite, island with cooktop, eat-n-kitchen with beautiful built-ins and pantry. Upstairs boast three bedrooms, with beautiful updated bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout. Three car detached garage with a port-a-cache, large fenced mature yard with garden, Trex deck with hot tub, stone patio, with mature trees! Basement with storage. Workshop in extended garage area.