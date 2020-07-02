All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1940 Berkeley Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1940 Berkeley Place
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 AM

1940 Berkeley Place

1940 Berkeley Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1940 Berkeley Place, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Berkeley Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Elegant Berkeley home built in 1923, this charming 4 bedroom with den or study in one of Fort Worth most desirable communities, located on a cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. Two story with master bedroom and bath located downstairs. Updated kitchen with granite, island with cooktop, eat-n-kitchen with beautiful built-ins and pantry. Upstairs boast three bedrooms, with beautiful updated bathroom, hardwood flooring throughout. Three car detached garage with a port-a-cache, large fenced mature yard with garden, Trex deck with hot tub, stone patio, with mature trees! Basement with storage. Workshop in extended garage area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Berkeley Place have any available units?
1940 Berkeley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 Berkeley Place have?
Some of 1940 Berkeley Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Berkeley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1940 Berkeley Place offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Berkeley Place offers parking.
Does 1940 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Berkeley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 1940 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 1940 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 1940 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Berkeley Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University