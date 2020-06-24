All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1938 Crooked Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1938 Crooked Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1938 Crooked Lane

1938 Crooked Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1938 Crooked Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cookes Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story duplex with open floor plan. Living area with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen. Master bedroom down with walk in closet. Two bedrooms up plus bath. Utility room. Fenced yard. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Crooked Lane have any available units?
1938 Crooked Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 Crooked Lane have?
Some of 1938 Crooked Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Crooked Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Crooked Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Crooked Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Crooked Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1938 Crooked Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Crooked Lane offers parking.
Does 1938 Crooked Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Crooked Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Crooked Lane have a pool?
No, 1938 Crooked Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1938 Crooked Lane have accessible units?
No, 1938 Crooked Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Crooked Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1938 Crooked Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University