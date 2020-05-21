All apartments in Fort Worth
1936 Crooked Lane

Location

1936 Crooked Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cookes Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story duplex with open floor plan. Living area with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen. Master bedroom down with walk in closet. Two bedrooms up plus bath. Utility room. Fenced yard. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 Crooked Lane have any available units?
1936 Crooked Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1936 Crooked Lane have?
Some of 1936 Crooked Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1936 Crooked Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1936 Crooked Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 Crooked Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1936 Crooked Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1936 Crooked Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1936 Crooked Lane offers parking.
Does 1936 Crooked Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 Crooked Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 Crooked Lane have a pool?
No, 1936 Crooked Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1936 Crooked Lane have accessible units?
No, 1936 Crooked Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 Crooked Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1936 Crooked Lane has units with dishwashers.

