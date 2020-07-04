All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1925 Foxfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1925 Foxfield
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

1925 Foxfield

1925 Foxfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1925 Foxfield Way, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Foxfield have any available units?
1925 Foxfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Foxfield have?
Some of 1925 Foxfield's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Foxfield currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Foxfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Foxfield pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Foxfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1925 Foxfield offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Foxfield offers parking.
Does 1925 Foxfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Foxfield have a pool?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Foxfield have accessible units?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Foxfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Foxfield has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University