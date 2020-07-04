Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1925 Foxfield
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1925 Foxfield
1925 Foxfield Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1925 Foxfield Way, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1925 Foxfield have any available units?
1925 Foxfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1925 Foxfield have?
Some of 1925 Foxfield's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1925 Foxfield currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Foxfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Foxfield pet-friendly?
No, 1925 Foxfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1925 Foxfield offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Foxfield offers parking.
Does 1925 Foxfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Foxfield have a pool?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Foxfield have accessible units?
No, 1925 Foxfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Foxfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 Foxfield has units with dishwashers.
