Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1924 J Cheshier Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1924 J Cheshier Road
1924 J Cheshier Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1924 J Cheshier Road, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road have any available units?
1924 J Cheshier Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1924 J Cheshier Road have?
Some of 1924 J Cheshier Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1924 J Cheshier Road currently offering any rent specials?
1924 J Cheshier Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 J Cheshier Road pet-friendly?
No, 1924 J Cheshier Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road offer parking?
Yes, 1924 J Cheshier Road offers parking.
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 J Cheshier Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road have a pool?
No, 1924 J Cheshier Road does not have a pool.
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road have accessible units?
No, 1924 J Cheshier Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 J Cheshier Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 J Cheshier Road has units with dishwashers.
