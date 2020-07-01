All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1921 Alanbrooke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1921 Alanbrooke Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:10 AM

1921 Alanbrooke Drive

1921 Alanbrooke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1921 Alanbrooke Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,765 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5649730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have any available units?
1921 Alanbrooke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have?
Some of 1921 Alanbrooke Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Alanbrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Alanbrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Alanbrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive has a pool.
Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Alanbrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Alanbrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University