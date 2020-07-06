All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:16 AM

1914 Dorothy Lane

1914 Dorothy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Dorothy Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 2 bath home with an attached garage in the rear of property with granite counter tops, full size utility room and built in cabinets. Great location with 7th street shopping and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
1914 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 1914 Dorothy Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Dorothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 Dorothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1914 Dorothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1914 Dorothy Lane offers parking.
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 Dorothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have a pool?
No, 1914 Dorothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1914 Dorothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 Dorothy Lane has units with dishwashers.

