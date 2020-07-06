1914 Dorothy Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 2 bath home with an attached garage in the rear of property with granite counter tops, full size utility room and built in cabinets. Great location with 7th street shopping and restaurants nearby.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 Dorothy Lane have any available units?
1914 Dorothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 Dorothy Lane have?
Some of 1914 Dorothy Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 Dorothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1914 Dorothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.