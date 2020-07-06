All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1912 Wurzburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1912 Wurzburg Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1912 Wurzburg Drive

1912 Wurzburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Wurzburg Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,340 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4671782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have any available units?
1912 Wurzburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have?
Some of 1912 Wurzburg Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Wurzburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Wurzburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Wurzburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Wurzburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Wurzburg Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Wurzburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Wurzburg Drive has a pool.
Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Wurzburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Wurzburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Wurzburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University