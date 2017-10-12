All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
1911 Sutter Street
1911 Sutter Street

1911 Sutter St · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Sutter St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Mature neighborhood in historical district, within 1 mile of Will Rogers Event Center and popular 7th Street dining and shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Sutter Street have any available units?
1911 Sutter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1911 Sutter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Sutter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Sutter Street pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Sutter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1911 Sutter Street offer parking?
No, 1911 Sutter Street does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Sutter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Sutter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Sutter Street have a pool?
No, 1911 Sutter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Sutter Street have accessible units?
No, 1911 Sutter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Sutter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Sutter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Sutter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Sutter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

