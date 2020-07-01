1909 Willow Vale Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.