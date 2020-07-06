All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:08 AM

1909 Sutter Street

1909 Sutter Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Sutter Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One small pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Sutter Street have any available units?
1909 Sutter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1909 Sutter Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Sutter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Sutter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Sutter Street is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Sutter Street offer parking?
No, 1909 Sutter Street does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Sutter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Sutter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Sutter Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Sutter Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Sutter Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Sutter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Sutter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Sutter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Sutter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Sutter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

