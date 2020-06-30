All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1844 Trego Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1844 Trego Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:47 AM

1844 Trego Drive

1844 Trego Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1844 Trego Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with lots of space. Large yard. Ready for move-in. $40 Non-refundable application fee per applicant. TAR-2003 Residential Lease Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Trego Drive have any available units?
1844 Trego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 Trego Drive have?
Some of 1844 Trego Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 Trego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Trego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Trego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Trego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1844 Trego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Trego Drive offers parking.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have a pool?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have accessible units?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Trego Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University