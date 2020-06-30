Rent Calculator
Location
1844 Trego Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with lots of space. Large yard. Ready for move-in. $40 Non-refundable application fee per applicant. TAR-2003 Residential Lease Application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1844 Trego Drive have any available units?
1844 Trego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1844 Trego Drive have?
Some of 1844 Trego Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1844 Trego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Trego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Trego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Trego Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1844 Trego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1844 Trego Drive offers parking.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have a pool?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have accessible units?
No, 1844 Trego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Trego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 Trego Drive has units with dishwashers.
