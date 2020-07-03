All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1836 Elk Lake Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1836 Elk Lake Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1836 Elk Lake Trail

1836 Elk Lake Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1836 Elk Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have any available units?
1836 Elk Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have?
Some of 1836 Elk Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Elk Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Elk Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Elk Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Elk Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Elk Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Elk Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 1836 Elk Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1836 Elk Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Elk Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Elk Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Trinity District Urban Apartments
432 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University