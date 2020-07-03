Rent Calculator
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:57 AM
1816 Thorntree Lane
1816 Thorntree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1816 Thorntree Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane have any available units?
1816 Thorntree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1816 Thorntree Lane have?
Some of 1816 Thorntree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1816 Thorntree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Thorntree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Thorntree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Thorntree Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Thorntree Lane offers parking.
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Thorntree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane have a pool?
No, 1816 Thorntree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1816 Thorntree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Thorntree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Thorntree Lane has units with dishwashers.
