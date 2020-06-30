All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

1816 Shepheard Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Skyline Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building. Washer-dryer connections located in master bath. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Shepheard Drive have any available units?
1816 Shepheard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Shepheard Drive have?
Some of 1816 Shepheard Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Shepheard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Shepheard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Shepheard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Shepheard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Shepheard Drive offer parking?
No, 1816 Shepheard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Shepheard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Shepheard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Shepheard Drive have a pool?
No, 1816 Shepheard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Shepheard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Shepheard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Shepheard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Shepheard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

