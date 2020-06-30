1816 Shepheard Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly oven refrigerator

Nice spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building. Washer-dryer connections located in master bath. Tenant to bring own refrigerator. Renters insurance policy required. Pet considered on case by case, with an additional $30 monthly pet fee and pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee will be required for each adult residing in property. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted application.