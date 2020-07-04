Rent Calculator
1813 Trego Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:26 AM
1 of 14
1813 Trego Drive
1813 Trego Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1813 Trego Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 Trego Drive have any available units?
1813 Trego Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1813 Trego Drive have?
Some of 1813 Trego Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1813 Trego Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Trego Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Trego Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Trego Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1813 Trego Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Trego Drive offers parking.
Does 1813 Trego Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Trego Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Trego Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Trego Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Trego Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Trego Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Trego Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Trego Drive has units with dishwashers.
