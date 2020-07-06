Rent Calculator
1813 Pamela Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:54 PM
1 of 1
1813 Pamela Lane
1813 Pamela Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1813 Pamela Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1967
Deposits: $1,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have any available units?
1813 Pamela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1813 Pamela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Pamela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Pamela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane offer parking?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have a pool?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have accessible units?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
