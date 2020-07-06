All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1813 Pamela Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1813 Pamela Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 8:54 PM

1813 Pamela Lane

1813 Pamela Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1813 Pamela Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1967

Deposits: $1,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Pamela Lane have any available units?
1813 Pamela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1813 Pamela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Pamela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Pamela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane offer parking?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have a pool?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have accessible units?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Pamela Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Pamela Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University