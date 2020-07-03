Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1813 Dillard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1813 Dillard Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:33 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1813 Dillard Street
1813 Dillard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1813 Dillard Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six
Amenities
new construction
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
3 bed, 1 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1813 Dillard Street have any available units?
1813 Dillard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1813 Dillard Street have?
Some of 1813 Dillard Street's amenities include new construction, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1813 Dillard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Dillard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Dillard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Dillard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1813 Dillard Street offer parking?
No, 1813 Dillard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Dillard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Dillard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Dillard Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Dillard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Dillard Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 Dillard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Dillard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Dillard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University