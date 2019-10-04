Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1812 San Rafael Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:44 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1812 San Rafael Street
1812 San Rafael Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1812 San Rafael Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Willow Creek
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bed 2 bath duplex with fenced in back yard. MOVE IN SPECIAL! $300 OFF DEC RENT IF MOVE IN BY THE 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have any available units?
1812 San Rafael Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1812 San Rafael Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 San Rafael Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 San Rafael Street pet-friendly?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street offer parking?
Yes, 1812 San Rafael Street offers parking.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have a pool?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 San Rafael Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 San Rafael Street does not have units with air conditioning.
