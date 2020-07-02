Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1812 Bessie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1812 Bessie Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1812 Bessie Street
1812 Bessie Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1812 Bessie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom
Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 Bath duplex with Granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring. Available NOW!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1812 Bessie Street have any available units?
1812 Bessie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1812 Bessie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Bessie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Bessie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Bessie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Bessie Street offer parking?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Bessie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Bessie Street have a pool?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Bessie Street have accessible units?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Bessie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Bessie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Bessie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University