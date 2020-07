Amenities

Quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in the Cultural District of Fort Worth! Great location for students or downtown workers. Open living and dining area, kitchen with a good amount of storage, two master bedrooms, each with a separate bathroom & shower. Wet bar, tiled floors, ceiling fans, small fenced area and a bonus storage space or mud room. Stacked washer-dryer and fridge included. Convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment! Street parking only.