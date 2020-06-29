Rent Calculator
1808 Elk Lake Trail
1808 Elk Lake Trail
1808 Elk Lake Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
1808 Elk Lake Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have any available units?
1808 Elk Lake Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have?
Some of 1808 Elk Lake Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1808 Elk Lake Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Elk Lake Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Elk Lake Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Elk Lake Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Elk Lake Trail offers parking.
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Elk Lake Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have a pool?
No, 1808 Elk Lake Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have accessible units?
No, 1808 Elk Lake Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Elk Lake Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Elk Lake Trail has units with dishwashers.
