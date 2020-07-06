All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 4 2020

1805 Dorchester Street

1805 Dorchester Street · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Dorchester Street, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Dorchester Street have any available units?
1805 Dorchester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Dorchester Street have?
Some of 1805 Dorchester Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Dorchester Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Dorchester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Dorchester Street pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Dorchester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1805 Dorchester Street offer parking?
No, 1805 Dorchester Street does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Dorchester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Dorchester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Dorchester Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Dorchester Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Dorchester Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Dorchester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Dorchester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Dorchester Street has units with dishwashers.

