Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1804 S. Henderson #C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:03 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1804 S. Henderson #C
1804 S Henderson St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1804 S Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Fairmount
Amenities
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Tri-Plex. ALL BILLS PAID! In Fairmount! ALL BILLS PAID!
ALL BILLS PAID!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C have any available units?
1804 S. Henderson #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 S. Henderson #C have?
Some of 1804 S. Henderson #C's amenities include all utils included, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 S. Henderson #C currently offering any rent specials?
1804 S. Henderson #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 S. Henderson #C pet-friendly?
No, 1804 S. Henderson #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C offer parking?
Yes, 1804 S. Henderson #C offers parking.
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 S. Henderson #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C have a pool?
No, 1804 S. Henderson #C does not have a pool.
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C have accessible units?
No, 1804 S. Henderson #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 S. Henderson #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 S. Henderson #C does not have units with dishwashers.
