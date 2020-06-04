Rent Calculator
1804 Lucas Drive
1804 Lucas Drive
1804 Lucas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1804 Lucas Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Historic Carver Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 1 Car Garage with opener
Large back yard with hot tub and dog runs
Completely remodeled inside
New dishwasher and stove
3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-worth-tx?lid=12375816
(RLNE5000715)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 Lucas Drive have any available units?
1804 Lucas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1804 Lucas Drive have?
Some of 1804 Lucas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1804 Lucas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Lucas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Lucas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Lucas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Lucas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Lucas Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Lucas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Lucas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Lucas Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Lucas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Lucas Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Lucas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Lucas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Lucas Drive has units with dishwashers.
