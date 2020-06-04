1804 Lucas Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system dog park parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available 07/15/19 1 Car Garage with opener

Large back yard with hot tub and dog runs

Completely remodeled inside

New dishwasher and stove

3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fort-worth-tx?lid=12375816



(RLNE5000715)