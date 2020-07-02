All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

1804 Bessie Street

1804 Bessie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Bessie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southeast Kingdom

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1.5 Bath duplex with Granite countertops, luxury vinyl flooring and much more!

Available NOW!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Bessie Street have any available units?
1804 Bessie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1804 Bessie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Bessie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Bessie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Bessie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Bessie Street offer parking?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Bessie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Bessie Street have a pool?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Bessie Street have accessible units?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Bessie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Bessie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Bessie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

