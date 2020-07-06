All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:58 PM

1801 White Feather Lane

1801 White Feather Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1801 White Feather Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Chisholm Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great 4-2.5-2 home. Large living area downstairs and family game room area upstairs. Master Bedroom downstairs with master bath that includes garden tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Nice large back yard with open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 White Feather Lane have any available units?
1801 White Feather Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 White Feather Lane have?
Some of 1801 White Feather Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 White Feather Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1801 White Feather Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 White Feather Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1801 White Feather Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1801 White Feather Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1801 White Feather Lane offers parking.
Does 1801 White Feather Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 White Feather Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 White Feather Lane have a pool?
No, 1801 White Feather Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1801 White Feather Lane have accessible units?
No, 1801 White Feather Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 White Feather Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 White Feather Lane has units with dishwashers.

