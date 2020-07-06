1801 White Feather Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131 Chisholm Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Great 4-2.5-2 home. Large living area downstairs and family game room area upstairs. Master Bedroom downstairs with master bath that includes garden tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Nice large back yard with open patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
