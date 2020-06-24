1800 Potrillo Lane

Beautiful move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot. Features open floor plan with large family room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances, oversized patio and 8x10 extra storage shed. No pets allowed!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
