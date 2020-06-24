All apartments in Fort Worth
1800 Potrillo Lane
1800 Potrillo Lane

1800 Potrillo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Potrillo Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful move-in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot. Features open floor plan with large family room, eat in kitchen with SS appliances, oversized patio and 8x10 extra storage shed. No pets allowed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Potrillo Lane have any available units?
1800 Potrillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Potrillo Lane have?
Some of 1800 Potrillo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Potrillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Potrillo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Potrillo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Potrillo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1800 Potrillo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Potrillo Lane offers parking.
Does 1800 Potrillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Potrillo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Potrillo Lane have a pool?
No, 1800 Potrillo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Potrillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 1800 Potrillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Potrillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Potrillo Lane has units with dishwashers.

