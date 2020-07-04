All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1800 Montclair Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1800 Montclair Dr
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:44 AM

1800 Montclair Dr

1800 Montclair Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Montclair Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Fort Worth has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Montclair Dr have any available units?
1800 Montclair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Montclair Dr have?
Some of 1800 Montclair Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Montclair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Montclair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Montclair Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Montclair Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Montclair Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Montclair Dr offers parking.
Does 1800 Montclair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Montclair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Montclair Dr have a pool?
No, 1800 Montclair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Montclair Dr have accessible units?
No, 1800 Montclair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Montclair Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Montclair Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University