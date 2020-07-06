All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1800 Capulin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1800 Capulin Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:06 AM

1800 Capulin Road

1800 Capulin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 Capulin Road, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME READY TO MOVE IN. 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND STUDY. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND GAS RANGE. OVERSIZE LOT WITH SHED FOR STORAGE. OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO. COMUNNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Capulin Road have any available units?
1800 Capulin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Capulin Road have?
Some of 1800 Capulin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Capulin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Capulin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Capulin Road pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Capulin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1800 Capulin Road offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Capulin Road offers parking.
Does 1800 Capulin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Capulin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Capulin Road have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Capulin Road has a pool.
Does 1800 Capulin Road have accessible units?
No, 1800 Capulin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Capulin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Capulin Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University