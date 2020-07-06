BEAUTIFUL HOME READY TO MOVE IN. 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND STUDY. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND GAS RANGE. OVERSIZE LOT WITH SHED FOR STORAGE. OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO. COMUNNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1800 Capulin Road have any available units?
1800 Capulin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Capulin Road have?
Some of 1800 Capulin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Capulin Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Capulin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.