1758 Belshire Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,440sq ft townhome has been updated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.



All living areas are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.



Ample fenced backyard with patio.



Rental qualification requirements:

Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount

Two years on same job; At least in same industry

600+ credit score

No Evictions or Broken Leases

No Criminal Convictions

Pet friendly (15 pound limit)



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032453?source=marketing



You can apply on line at:

www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.