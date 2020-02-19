All apartments in Fort Worth
1758 Belshire Court

Location

1758 Belshire Court, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,440sq ft townhome has been updated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.

All living areas are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.

Ample fenced backyard with patio.

Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit)

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032453?source=marketing

You can apply on line at:
www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Belshire Court have any available units?
1758 Belshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1758 Belshire Court have?
Some of 1758 Belshire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Belshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Belshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Belshire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1758 Belshire Court is pet friendly.
Does 1758 Belshire Court offer parking?
No, 1758 Belshire Court does not offer parking.
Does 1758 Belshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Belshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Belshire Court have a pool?
No, 1758 Belshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Belshire Court have accessible units?
No, 1758 Belshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Belshire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1758 Belshire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

