1758 Belshire Court

Amenities
This 1,440sq ft townhome has been updated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, bathrooms, flooring and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.
All living areas are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.
Ample fenced backyard with patio.
Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit)
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032453?source=marketing
You can apply on line at:
www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.