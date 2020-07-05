All apartments in Fort Worth
1754 Farleigh Court
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:46 PM

1754 Farleigh Court, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This 1,440sq ft townhome has updated kitchen cabinets, Stainless appliances, natural tile surrounds in the Master and Full Bathroom, and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.

All living areas and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.

Ample fenced backyard with patio.

Security Deposit - $1,500

Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Dog friendly (25 pound limit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Farleigh Court have any available units?
1754 Farleigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 Farleigh Court have?
Some of 1754 Farleigh Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 Farleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Farleigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Farleigh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 Farleigh Court is pet friendly.
Does 1754 Farleigh Court offer parking?
No, 1754 Farleigh Court does not offer parking.
Does 1754 Farleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Farleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Farleigh Court have a pool?
No, 1754 Farleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Farleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 1754 Farleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Farleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Farleigh Court does not have units with dishwashers.

