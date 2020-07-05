1754 Farleigh Court

Amenities
This 1,440sq ft townhome has updated kitchen cabinets, Stainless appliances, natural tile surrounds in the Master and Full Bathroom, and ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.
All living areas and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs with a half bath and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.
Ample fenced backyard with patio.
Security Deposit - $1,500
Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Dog friendly (25 pound limit)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.